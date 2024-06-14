Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland on 14 June to attend the Global Peace Summit.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy asserted that the peace conference, scheduled for 15-16 June, will be attended by around 100 countries and international organisations.

Quote: "The Peace Summit will provide an opportunity for the global majority to take specific steps in areas that matter for everyone in the world: nuclear safety, food security, and the return of prisoners of war and all deported persons, including deported Ukrainian children," he hopes.

Zelenskyy also thanked those who chose to participate and "demonstrate global leadership and commitment to peace, international law, and the UN charter."

The Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. Switzerland has invited over 160 countries and international organisations, but not Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Switzerland changed the worrisome provisions of the final document of the Peace Summit, which could have had undesirable consequences for Ukraine.

Several states that had planned to take part in the Peace Summit in Switzerland decided not to attend after the draft decision was changed in favour of Ukraine.

