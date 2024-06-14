All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's ultimatum, saying Russian leader is reviving Nazism

Oleh PavliukFriday, 14 June 2024, 17:50
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's ultimatum, saying Russian leader is reviving Nazism
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Putin's so-called ultimatum regarding "peace talks" with Ukraine does not differ from his earlier "proposals" and compared them to the actions of Nazi Germany.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president stressed that Putin's "conditions" are "ultimatums, no different from other ultimatums he has made before."

Advertisement:

"At present, we see that he [Putin – ed.] is reviving Nazism. This is a new wave of this Nazism, which is Russian Nazism," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy explained that the Kremlin leader is seeking to seize both Russian-occupied and non-occupied territories of Ukraine.

"This is the same thing [Nazi Germany's leader Adolf] Hitler did when he said: 'Give me a part of Czechoslovakia, and that will be the end of it'. But no, this is a lie – a historical lie. After that, there was Poland, then the occupation of the whole of Europe," Zelenskyy stressed.

Advertisement:

"You know that this wave of Nazism never stops. It has come to different places on Earth, so we should not trust these claims because Putin is following the same path. He is now talking about four oblasts, he used to talk about Crimea and Donbas," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • On Friday, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin came up with new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian forces must withdraw from the territory of four Ukrainian oblasts, parts of which are occupied by Russia, and Kyiv must declare that it has no plans to join NATO.
  • Putin issued his statement on the eve of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, an event to which Russia was neither invited nor recognised as a genuine peace initiative.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated that with his so-called ultimatum regarding "peace talks", Russian leader Vladimir Putin aims to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPutin
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets with Indian PM to discuss development of relations and trade expansion – video
Ukraine prepares to sign security agreements with 10 more countries – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy about G7 summit: we will get more air defence
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: