EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

On the evening of 14 June, the permanent representatives of the European Union member states accepted the main talking points of the negotiating framework for Ukraine and Moldova's accession.

Source: Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU ambassadors' decision means that an intergovernmental conference will be held on 25 June, as planned, to officially begin negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

The intergovernmental conference had long been expected to take place around the end of June, as the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council expires this month.

But Hungary blocked the decision at the level of permanent representatives. Had it not changed this position, the beginning of negotiations could have been delayed until the second half of 2024, when Hungary will hold the presidency of the EU Council.

On 7 June, the European Commission confirmed that it has given a positive verbal assessment concerning the process of European integration reforms by Ukraine and Moldova, published in the November enlargement report.

