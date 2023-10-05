Ukrainian defenders kill 580 Russian soldiers and destroy 26 armoured combat vehicles in one day

stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, Russia lost approximately 580 servicemen, 31 artillery systems, 12 tanks and 26 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 280,470 (+580) military personnel

4,757 (+12) tanks

9,052 (+26) armoured combat vehicles

6,643 (+31) artillery systems

804 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

540 (+0) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

5,129 (+8) tactical UAVs

1,530 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,980 (+18) vehicles and tanker

948 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being ascertained.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!