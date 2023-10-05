All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 580 Russian soldiers and destroy 26 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 October 2023, 08:24
Ukrainian defenders kill 580 Russian soldiers and destroy 26 armoured combat vehicles in one day
stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, Russia lost approximately 580 servicemen, 31 artillery systems, 12 tanks and 26 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 280,470 (+580) military personnel
  • 4,757 (+12) tanks
  • 9,052 (+26) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,643 (+31) artillery systems
  • 804 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 540 (+0) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,129 (+8) tactical UAVs
  • 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 8,980 (+18) vehicles and tanker
  • 948 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being ascertained.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: