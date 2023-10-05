Ukrainian defenders kill 580 Russian soldiers and destroy 26 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 08:24
Over the past day, Russia lost approximately 580 servicemen, 31 artillery systems, 12 tanks and 26 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 5 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 280,470 (+580) military personnel
- 4,757 (+12) tanks
- 9,052 (+26) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,643 (+31) artillery systems
- 804 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 540 (+0) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 5,129 (+8) tactical UAVs
- 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,980 (+18) vehicles and tanker
- 948 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being ascertained.
