Zelenskyy arrives in Granada for meeting with European leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Spanish city of Granada, where the summit of the European Political Community will be held on 5 October.

Details: Zelenskyy said he had arrived in Granada and outlined the key topics that he plans to raise in discussions on improving the security architecture in Europe.

"We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region, as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation.

Ukraine's key priority, especially as winter approaches, is to strengthen its air defence. We already have the basis for new agreements with our partners, and we look forward to their approval and implementation," the President said.

This is the second meeting of the new format of European cooperation initiated by France. The first meeting of the European political community took place on 1 June in Moldova, near Chișinău.

On the sidelines of the Granada summit, talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan with the participation of Türkiye were also planned. However, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan cancelled his trip at the last minute, as did Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

It was unofficially reported that the reason for Aliyev’s refusal allegedly was the unwillingness of Western partners to involve Ankara in the negotiations format.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that before the news of Aliyev's refusal to go to Spain, Yerevan had assessed the chance of signing a peace agreement between the countries as "very likely", but Pashinyan would not cancel the planned trip.

The next day, 6 October, EU leaders will hold an informal meeting in Granada to discuss the development of the Union until 2030.

