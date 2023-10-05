Situation on Lyman-Kupiansk front difficult, Russians aim for Makiivka – Ukraine's Armed Forces

The situation on the Lyman-Kupiansk front is currently more difficult than in Bakhmut. The Russians' new target is Makiivka.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Armed Forces' Eastern Grouping of Forces, in the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In my opinion, the most dynamic front is Lyman-Kupiansk. The situation there is now the most difficult. The enemy is using its Su-35s very intensively – the new attack aircraft that can shoot air and ground targets alike. They enter mainly in pairs. The enemy also uses Ka-52s, Su-25s and Mi-8s. The intensity of assault operations there has now increased. Eight combat clashes have been observed over the past 24 hours.

The enemy has now chosen a new location, Makiivka, and is directing all efforts on this front. These eight combat clashes took place there.

... If compared [with the Bakhmut front] in terms of personnel, it’s more than 110,000 military personnel [on the Lyman-Kupiansk front], 1,085 tanks, and almost 2,000 armoured combat vehicles. These are BMPs, BMDs, MT-LBs [infantry fighting vehicles], Tigers [armoured cars], various patrol cars, more than 700 artillery systems and about 500 multiple-launch rocket systems.

[That's] in contrast to the Bakhmut front, where we see much smaller numbers: 51,000 personnel, 211 tanks, 1,000 armoured fighting vehicles, 110 artillery systems and another 100 MLRS."

Details: Yevlash reported that Ukrainian fighters managed to damage the Russian Zoopark radar system, which was "very annoying to our military". Yevlash called it a "juicy target". In his opinion, it will be "a little easier" on this front now while the Russians repair the system.

At the same time, Yevlash added that heavy fighting continues on the Bakhmut front near the railway: "We are trying to push back the enemy and consolidate positions on the ground gained. The enemy continues to attack."

