Russians launch five airstrikes near Beryslav

The Russian forces launched five air attacks near the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, the Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians launched five air strikes in the proximity of the city of Beryslav. The information about the damage and casualties is being established.

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Kherson Oblast from 12:10 to 12:42. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that there was a threat of aircraft attacks. The activity of tactical aircraft was registered on the eastern and south-eastern fronts.

