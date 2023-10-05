All Sections
Ukrainian IT army stopped operations at major Russian airports

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 15:21
AN AEROFLOT PLANE. STOCK PHOTO: LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, has announced that the Russian airline booking system Leonardo was hacked by Ukraine's IT army.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram; RBC, a Russian news outlet

Quote: "The IT army has halted operations at major Russian airports, and the cyber-offensive continues.

The IT army is working intensively. Almost every day Russian websites go down, data is leaked, and the work of government agencies is paralysed. One of the latest cases is the shutdown of Russia's largest airports. The IT army hacked into the Russian airline booking system Leonardo.

If Ukrainian airports can’t operate because of the war, why should Russian ones?"

Details: On 28 September, Russian airlines reported difficulties with passenger check-in at airports due to a failure in the Leonardo booking system of Siren-Travel, a company affiliated with the state corporation Rostec.

According to RBC, passenger check-in problems were observed on flights operated by Aeroflot, Rossiya, Azur Air, Red Wings, Pobeda and Ural Airlines.

Rostec said that the system had been subjected to a massive DDOS attack from abroad. Later, a representative of the state corporation clarified that "the system has been restored and services are back to normal".

