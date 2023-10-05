Acting Slovak PM reassures Zelenskyy of constant support for Ukraine

Ľudovít Ódor, acting Prime Minister of Slovakia, reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Slovakia’s continued support during a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

Source: Ódor on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

We strive for peace in all of Europe: countries big or small, east or west. Our shared values and vision unite us, and #Ukraine is part of this. In Granada we've assured @ZelenskyyUa he can rely on our ongoing support. pic.twitter.com/AaqZvTzRzo Advertisement: — Ludovit Odor (@LudoOdorPM) October 5, 2023

Quote: "We strive for peace in all of Europe: countries big or small, east or west. Our shared values and vision unite us, and Ukraine is part of this.

In Granada we've assured Zelenskyy he can rely on our ongoing support."

Background: Concerns about Slovakia's support for Ukraine arose after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections on 30 September.

Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and the Smer-SD party he leads received the most votes. Fico, who was given two weeks to form a government on Monday, had previously declared his intention to stop military and political support for Ukraine.

