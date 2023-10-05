Air-raid warning issued in Sevastopol: clouds of smoke reported, public transport suspended

An air-raid warning has been issued in occupied Sevastopol, and sea and land transport are not operating at the moment.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "Governor of Sevastopol"; Russian propaganda news outlet TASS

Details: At 17:08, Razvozhayev reported an air-raid warning had been issued in Sevastopol.

Residents were urged to close the windows tightly, shut off the gas and water supply, turn off the electricity and hide in rooms with load-bearing walls. People on the streets were advised to go into shelters.

The Directorate for the Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of Sevastopol reported on Telegram that sea and land transport would not operate in the city during the air-raid siren.

Later, Razvozhayev said that smoke was visible in the area of the Inkerman Bridge.

"If you see smoke near the Inkerman Bridge, don't worry. This is the military using aerosol camouflage agents. I remind you that the smell is unpleasant, but it is absolutely safe," he said.

The all-clear was given at 18:00.

