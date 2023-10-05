Putin is waiting for West to stop supporting Ukraine
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said he expects the West to stop supporting Ukraine.
Source: Putin at Valdai, quoted by Russian media
Details: When asked about the West's support for Kyiv, he replied: "We are waiting for the manifestation of at least some sprouts of common sense".
Putin said that the United States supposedly had a "hiccup" with its support for Ukraine due to budgetary problems, but he is confident that they will eventually find the money and " print more".
He stated that Europe is only helping Ukraine by "further deteriorating the economy and the situation of its citizens".
Background: On 2 October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that despite the absence of a US decision on assistance to Ukraine amid a possible shutdown, US support for Ukraine had not wavered.
