Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said he expects the West to stop supporting Ukraine.

Source: Putin at Valdai, quoted by Russian media

Details: When asked about the West's support for Kyiv, he replied: "We are waiting for the manifestation of at least some sprouts of common sense".

Advertisement:

Putin said that the United States supposedly had a "hiccup" with its support for Ukraine due to budgetary problems, but he is confident that they will eventually find the money and " print more".

He stated that Europe is only helping Ukraine by "further deteriorating the economy and the situation of its citizens".

Background: On 2 October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that despite the absence of a US decision on assistance to Ukraine amid a possible shutdown, US support for Ukraine had not wavered.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!