All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force carries out 15 strikes on Russian army, Rocket Forces hit 7 targets – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 October 2023, 19:19
Ukraine's Air Force carries out 15 strikes on Russian army, Rocket Forces hit 7 targets – General Staff report
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and three more on their anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out seven successful strikes on Russian targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 October

Quote: "30 combat clashes were recorded during the day in total. The enemy inflicted three missile and 49 air strikes and carried out 26 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Advertisement:

"At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian units along the entire line of contact."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the area east of Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces had successes east of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position in the vicinity of Dyliivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled all Russian attacks in the area around Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian military also repelled over 10 Russian attacks in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Zolota Nyva and Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainians successfully repelled attacks in the area southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: