Ukraine's Air Force carries out 15 strikes on Russian army, Rocket Forces hit 7 targets – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and three more on their anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out seven successful strikes on Russian targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 October

Quote: "30 combat clashes were recorded during the day in total. The enemy inflicted three missile and 49 air strikes and carried out 26 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements."

"At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian units along the entire line of contact."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the area east of Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces had successes east of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position in the vicinity of Dyliivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled all Russian attacks in the area around Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian military also repelled over 10 Russian attacks in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Zolota Nyva and Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainians successfully repelled attacks in the area southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

