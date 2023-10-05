Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that pieces of hand grenades were found in the bodies of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, and other passengers of the plane that crashed in Tver Oblast on 23 August and that there was no external impact on the plane.

Source: Putin at Valdai, reported by Russian media

Details: Putin said that the head of the Investigative Committee reported to him the results of the examination.

Advertisement:

He noted that the investigation into the crash of Prigozhin's private jet has not yet been completed. Putin added that no examination for the presence of alcohol or drugs in the blood of the deceased was carried out, but he believes it should be carried out.

Background:

On 23 August, Russian media and Rosaviatsia reported that a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin had crashed in Tver Oblast. All 10 people on board were reportedly killed, including Prigozhin's deputy, Dmitry Utkin, who went by the alias Wagner.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!