US State Department not consider attack on Israel as attempt to take advantage of focus on Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 02:15
ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hamas's attack on Israel has not been an attempt to take advantage of the West's focus on Ukraine.

Source: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on CBS's Face the Nation programme; US Department of State

Quote from Blinken: "No, I don’t see that. I think – look, we don’t – we’ll have to see, as we learn more, what the motivations were and what they are. But here’s one thing that’s clear: We’ve been actively working on trying to help Israel and Saudi Arabia normalise their relations, as well as Israel broadening its relationships with many other countries in the region and beyond."

Details: Blinken said the US Department of State has received reports indicating that US citizens have been killed and taken hostage and is currently verifying this information. The latest escalation raises concerns that the conflict could spread to neighbouring countries or spark a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, which finances and supplies Hamas with weapons.

When the journalist asked Blinken whether the United States had asked not to strike Iran, he answered, "We – the only things we’ve said to Israel are that we’re here; we’ve got your back; we want to make sure that you have the support that you need." Blinken said Israel is focused entirely on the city of Gaza and on protecting its citizens.

