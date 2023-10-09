All Sections
No decisions adopted during UN Security Council meeting – CNN

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 02:44
No decisions adopted during UN Security Council meeting – CNN
STOCK PHOTO

No decisions have been made regarding the situation in the Middle East during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Source: CNN

Details: Following the meeting, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said many countries had condemned the attacks by Hamas: "They’re obviously not all (condemning the attacks), and I don’t really want to get into that. I think you can probably figure out one of them without me saying anything."

Advertisement:

Wood stated that the situation is still unstable and highly dangerous.

The diplomat added that officials are working hard to prevent the conflict from spreading to the region.

"It’s important that the global community condemn, strongly condemn, this unprovoked invasion and the terrorist attacks and activities that have taken place and are taking place," Wood said.

Asked about the plight of Palestinians in the region, Wood said: "We condemn civilians who are hurt or killed anywhere in the world. That goes without saying. What’s important now is that the international community to show its solidarity with Israel".

Advertisement: