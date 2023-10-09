At least 4 Americans killed in Israel
Four Americans have been killed in the terror attacks on Israel, and the death toll is expected to rise.
Source: CNN, referring to an anonymous source who was at a briefing of key House committees on Sunday evening
Details: Members of Congress have reported that four Americans have been killed in attacks in Israel near the Gaza border.
The number of dead US citizens is expected to rise.
Background: More than 250 dead bodies were found at the site of a music festival in southern Israel, which was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Saturday.
