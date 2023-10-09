All Sections
Russians target church in Kherson during service, fellow parishioners shield each other

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 October 2023, 11:14
Russians target church in Kherson during service, fellow parishioners shield each other
PHOTO: MOST

Churchgoers at a Sunday service in the Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Kherson covered each other with their bodies while Russians attacked the building. 

Source: local publication Most; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Details: According to media reports, several shells exploded near the church. One of them hit its grounds, causing various kinds of damage.

Photo: Most

There were many people in the small church, two of whom were injured. First aid was provided to the wounded women at the scene.

On 8 October, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, also reported a hit on church premises in Kherson district.

 
 

