Russians target church in Kherson during service, fellow parishioners shield each other

Churchgoers at a Sunday service in the Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Kherson covered each other with their bodies while Russians attacked the building.

Source: local publication Most; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to media reports, several shells exploded near the church. One of them hit its grounds, causing various kinds of damage.

Photo: Most

There were many people in the small church, two of whom were injured. First aid was provided to the wounded women at the scene.

On 8 October, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, also reported a hit on church premises in Kherson district.

