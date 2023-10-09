Russians target church in Kherson during service, fellow parishioners shield each other
Churchgoers at a Sunday service in the Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Kherson covered each other with their bodies while Russians attacked the building.
Source: local publication Most; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: According to media reports, several shells exploded near the church. One of them hit its grounds, causing various kinds of damage.
There were many people in the small church, two of whom were injured. First aid was provided to the wounded women at the scene.
On 8 October, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, also reported a hit on church premises in Kherson district.
