If Ukraine loses, it will be end of Europe – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 11:24
If Ukraine loses, it will be end of Europe – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Stock photo: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY's facebook page

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is of existential importance for Europe, so Europeans cannot afford not to win it together with Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Forbes, as reported by European Pravda

Kuleba said that the narrative of long-term support for Ukraine "as long as necessary" for victory prevails in Europe.

"This was said both by Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and by the ministers. For Europe, this is an existential war. The Europeans understand – it is about them too. They cannot afford not to win together with Ukraine in this war. This will be the end of Europe if Ukraine loses," Kuleba believes.

Background:

  • Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, believes that the allies should stand the test of time in the matter of helping Ukraine because now the Kremlin is counting on "war fatigue".
  • Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, has also recently emphasised that the world cannot afford to be "tired" of the war. This was also emphasised by Þórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir, Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, who also expressed the opinion that under the current circumstances, it is natural and logical to admit Ukraine to NATO.

