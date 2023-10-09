All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


If Ukraine loses, it will be end of Europe – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 11:24
If Ukraine loses, it will be end of Europe – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Stock photo: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY's facebook page

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is of existential importance for Europe, so Europeans cannot afford not to win it together with Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Forbes, as reported by European Pravda

Kuleba said that the narrative of long-term support for Ukraine "as long as necessary" for victory prevails in Europe.

Advertisement:

"This was said both by Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and by the ministers. For Europe, this is an existential war. The Europeans understand – it is about them too. They cannot afford not to win together with Ukraine in this war. This will be the end of Europe if Ukraine loses," Kuleba believes.

Background:

  • Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, believes that the allies should stand the test of time in the matter of helping Ukraine because now the Kremlin is counting on "war fatigue".
  • Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, has also recently emphasised that the world cannot afford to be "tired" of the war. This was also emphasised by Þórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir, Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, who also expressed the opinion that under the current circumstances, it is natural and logical to admit Ukraine to NATO.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: