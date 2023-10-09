All Sections
NATO should have no place for fatigue from war in Ukraine – Danish PM

European PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 12:33
Mette Frederiksen. Photo: Getty Images

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, has called on the North Atlantic Alliance not to succumb to fatigue from the war in Ukraine.

Source: Frederiksen, speaking at the NATO parliamentary assembly in Copenhagen, quoted by The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Brave Ukrainian men and women are fighting on the battlefield. They are the face of right against wrong, of good against evil. This [invasion] is a threat to the ideas our alliance is built on – freedom, democracy, the rule of law," said Frederiksen.

She noted that "we must be with Ukraine to the bitter end".

"None of us can claim war fatigue while Ukraine continues its tireless fight. Let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community," she said.

In her speech, Frederiksen asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated, thinking that the words of NATO's support for Ukraine "remain just that, words".

"Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with our weapons, our tanks, our missiles, and soon Ukraine will also fly our F-16s," she said.

Frederiksen also called on representatives of other NATO countries to expand the coalition that supplies fighters and conducts the necessary training for Ukrainian pilots.

Background:

  • Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is of existential importance for Europe, so Europeans cannot afford not to win it together with Ukraine.
  • In addition, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, believes that the allies should stand the test of time in the matter of helping Ukraine because now the Kremlin is counting on "war fatigue".
  • The Lithuanian Foreign Minister recently emphasised that the world cannot afford to get tired of the war.

