All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting to discuss situation in Israel

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 13:42
EU foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting to discuss situation in Israel
Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has announced that an emergency meeting of foreign ministers will be held on 10 October in connection with the Hamas attack on Israel.

Source: European Pravda, citing Josep Borrell on X

Quote: "I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region."

Advertisement:

Details: European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said at a briefing in Brussels that the ministers will discuss the consequences of what has been happening in Israel since Saturday.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"They will consider the European Union’s response and next steps," Stano said, answering a question about a potential halt in EU aid to the Palestinians.

The European Commission emphasised that the EU does not provide any direct support to Hamas.

Background

  • On 7 October, the European Union issued a statement in connection with the unprecedented attack by Hamas against Israel, expressing support for the Israeli side.
  • Several European states have announced increased police protection for Jewish communities following the attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas and the subsequent escalation of the conflict.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: