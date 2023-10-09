EU foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting to discuss situation in Israel

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has announced that an emergency meeting of foreign ministers will be held on 10 October in connection with the Hamas attack on Israel.

Quote: "I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region."

Details: European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said at a briefing in Brussels that the ministers will discuss the consequences of what has been happening in Israel since Saturday.

"They will consider the European Union’s response and next steps," Stano said, answering a question about a potential halt in EU aid to the Palestinians.

The European Commission emphasised that the EU does not provide any direct support to Hamas.

On 7 October, the European Union issued a statement in connection with the unprecedented attack by Hamas against Israel, expressing support for the Israeli side.

Several European states have announced increased police protection for Jewish communities following the attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas and the subsequent escalation of the conflict.

