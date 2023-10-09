All Sections
Russians attack Kherson and outskirts, injuring library security guard and elderly woman

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 October 2023, 14:56
Russians attack Kherson and outskirts, injuring library security guard and elderly woman
Explosion. Stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

On Monday morning, Russian troops struck an area near a library in the city of Kherson, injuring a guard. Another person was injured in the afternoon as a result of an attack on a village in the outskirts of Kherson.

Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At about 10:30, the Russians shelled an area near a local library in Kherson. A 55-year-old security guard was injured.

Then, at 13:10, the Russians shelled a village on the city's outskirts with artillery. A 63-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

