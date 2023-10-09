3rd Separate Assault Brigade takes prisoner commander of Russian volunteer battalion

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have taken prisoner the commander of the Alga Volunteer Battalion of the Russian army on the Bakhmut front.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "In a remarkable operation on the Bakhmut front, soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have taken prisoner an enemy major, the commander of the Alga Volunteer Battalion of the 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

He is now part of the exchange fund of the occupiers’ senior officers."

Details: The Russian commander said that a "f***ing tonne of people have been killed here" in when asked about the state of Russian forces in the area.

The Alga Battalion is a volunteer battalion from the Republic of Tatarstan (a federal subject of the Russian Federation). In March 2023, some social media users claimed that the battalion was neutralised in Ukraine, but Alga’s commander said that those claims were causing tensions and panic.

He countered that there are always "military and civilian" casualties during wars, and called those Russian social media users who talked about his battalion’s losses "traitors" and "deserters".

