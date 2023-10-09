All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


3rd Separate Assault Brigade takes prisoner commander of Russian volunteer battalion

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 9 October 2023, 18:27
3rd Separate Assault Brigade takes prisoner commander of Russian volunteer battalion
screenshot: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have taken prisoner the commander of the Alga Volunteer Battalion of the Russian army on the Bakhmut front.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "In a remarkable operation on the Bakhmut front, soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have taken prisoner an enemy major, the commander of the Alga Volunteer Battalion of the 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

He is now part of the exchange fund of the occupiers’ senior officers."

Details: The Russian commander said that a "f***ing tonne of people have been killed here" in when asked about the state of Russian forces in the area.

The Alga Battalion is a volunteer battalion from the Republic of Tatarstan (a federal subject of the Russian Federation). In March 2023, some social media users claimed that the battalion was neutralised in Ukraine, but Alga’s commander said that those claims were causing tensions and panic.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

He countered that there are always "military and civilian" casualties during wars, and called  those Russian social media users who talked about his battalion’s losses "traitors" and "deserters".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: