Tragic story of an Israeli couple who killed 7 Hamas militants to save their children

An Israeli couple has killed seven Hamas militants to save their children after the Hamas fighters came to their home. The woman and her husband were killed too.

Oleh Vyshniakov, Israel’s consul in Ukraine’s Western Region, shared the couple’s story. On his Facebook page.

Adar and Itay Berdychivsky from the Kfar Aza kibbutz both served in the Israeli army as officers and kept weapons at home.

When the militants approached their house, the couple hid their 10-months-old twins in mammad, a reinforced security room required in all new buildings by Israeli law, and returned to wait for the militants in the main house to distract their attention from their children.

Adar and Itay Berdychivsky. Photo: Oleh Vyshniakov on Facebook

Adar and Itay killed seven militants, but were then killed themselves.

Their children remained in the hiding place by themselves for 13 hours, before their uncle and grandfather found them there.

"They’re safe now, they’re surrounded by love and care. Itay’s brother and Adar’s father, who fought the militants for hours and saved dozens of people – though couldn’t reach their own relatives in time [to save them], found them," Vyshniakov says.

Hamas militants launched a large number of missiles from the Gaza Strip into Israel, and breached Israel’s borders, on the morning of 7 October.

On 9 October, Israel said that it regained control over all borders and border-adjacent areas near the Gaza Strip.

As of now, the death toll in Israel stands at around 800 people, with another 2,500 Israeli citizens injured.

