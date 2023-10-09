Death toll in Israel increases to 800
As of 9 October, the number of casualties of Hamas attacks on Israel has risen to 800, with more than 2,500 people wounded and dozens in critical condition.
Source: The Times of Israel
Details: Some Israeli media reported that, as per unconfirmed messages, the death toll from the Hamas attack and subsequent fighting has risen to 800.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported that as of 9 October, 2,506 wounded have been taken to hospitals, 23 of whom are in critical condition and 353 have suffered injuries of moderate severity.
Background:
- On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel, and fires broke out in cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the number of people killed in Israel as a result of the Hamas attack exceeded 700, and more than 2,200 were injured.
- On 8 October, it became known that two Ukrainian women had been killed in Israel, and measures were being taken to organise the repatriation of the bodies.
- Ukraine managed to get a wounded Ukrainian boy out of the Israeli city of Sderot. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently verifying information about the deaths of two Ukrainians in Israel and another in the Gaza Strip.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials helped plan a surprise Hamas attack on Israel.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!