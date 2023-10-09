Death toll in Israel increases to 800

As of 9 October, the number of casualties of Hamas attacks on Israel has risen to 800, with more than 2,500 people wounded and dozens in critical condition.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: Some Israeli media reported that, as per unconfirmed messages, the death toll from the Hamas attack and subsequent fighting has risen to 800.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported that as of 9 October, 2,506 wounded have been taken to hospitals, 23 of whom are in critical condition and 353 have suffered injuries of moderate severity.

