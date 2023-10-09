All Sections
Israel regains control over all areas invaded by Hamas – IDF

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 9 October 2023, 11:52
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, has said that Israeli forces have regained control over all settlements on the border with Gaza.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: Hagari says that sporadic clashes still occur between Israeli forces and Hamas militants who have invaded Israel.

At the same time, he does not rule out that there are still terrorists in the area.

Hagari said that the breakthroughs of the border barrier in Gaza would be physically protected by tanks, which would be supported by combat helicopters and drones.

Hagari said the army has evacuated 15 out of 24 border towns and will continue to evacuate others during the next day.

The Israeli army spokesman also said that the city of Sderot will not be evacuated at this stage.

He added that since the start of hostilities on Saturday morning, about 4,400 rockets have been fired on Israel.

Regarding the draft of reservists, he said that the Tzahal "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly — 300,000 reservists in 48 hours".

Background:

