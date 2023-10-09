Israel regains control over all areas invaded by Hamas – IDF
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, has said that Israeli forces have regained control over all settlements on the border with Gaza.
Source: The Times of Israel
Details: Hagari says that sporadic clashes still occur between Israeli forces and Hamas militants who have invaded Israel.
At the same time, he does not rule out that there are still terrorists in the area.
Hagari said that the breakthroughs of the border barrier in Gaza would be physically protected by tanks, which would be supported by combat helicopters and drones.
Hagari said the army has evacuated 15 out of 24 border towns and will continue to evacuate others during the next day.
The Israeli army spokesman also said that the city of Sderot will not be evacuated at this stage.
He added that since the start of hostilities on Saturday morning, about 4,400 rockets have been fired on Israel.
Regarding the draft of reservists, he said that the Tzahal "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly — 300,000 reservists in 48 hours".
Background:
- On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel, with fires breaking out in cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials had helped plan a surprise Hamas attack on Israel and gave the green light during a meeting in Beirut last Monday. The newspaper wrote that officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working with Hamas since August to develop an air, ground and sea invasion plan.
- Iran's mission to the United Nations said Tehran was not involved in one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel in history.
- Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of 8-9 October to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers have bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all militants.
- Israel claims it "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of air strikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has said.
