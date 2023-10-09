All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon calls for military assistance to Israel and Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 21:15

The Pentagon said that the US Congress should approve additional funding so that the United States can simultaneously provide the necessary military assistance to Israel and Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Christine Wormuth, US Secretary of the Army; Reuters

Details: Christine Wormuth's statement comes at a time when the work of the US House of Representatives is still paralyzed after the resignation of Speaker Kevin McCarthy; new laws will not be passed until members of Congress elect a new speaker.

Advertisement:

Wormuth noted that the United States is considering Israel's requests for help.

Quote: "One thing that is really important in terms of the munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity, in terms of our capacity to expand production and then to also pay for the munitions themselves.

We need additional support from Congress. So I hope we'll see that soon," the official said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

On 8 October, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel amidst a large-scale attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

In addition, the Pentagon confirmed that it is redeploying its Navy strike group to the Middle East.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: