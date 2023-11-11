Gaza hospital surrounded by tanks: people ask for evacuation
Israeli tanks have surrounded a hospital in the Gaza Strip.
Source: CNN
Details: Mustafa al-Kahlout, the head of the Al Nasr hospital and Al Rantisi Paediatric hospital in northern Gaza, said they were surrounded in the northern Gaza Strip and asked the Red Cross to help with evacuation: "We are completely surrounded, there are tanks outside the hospital, and we cannot leave. We do not have electricity, no oxygen for the patients, we do not have medicine and water. We do not know our fate."
The hospital complex is located near the Sheikh Radwan district and Al-Shati refugee camp, where the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hamas have reported ground fighting.
Explosions were heard near several other hospitals in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson said on Friday that Al-Shifa is "coming under bombardment" and added that 20 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are "out of action".
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said at a briefing, when asked about a potential Israeli airstrike on Al-Shifa Hospital on Friday: "I haven’t got the detail on Al-Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment."
On Friday evening, the Israeli military said that the strike on Al-Shifa hospital was caused by a misfired projectile fired from Gaza.
IDF said that a check of its operational systems showed that "a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organisations inside the Gaza Strip hit the Shifa Hospital."
The projectile was aimed at "IDF troops operating in the vicinity".
Background:
- On 31 October, IDF stated that it had begun fighting Hamas in the underground tunnels of the Gaza Strip.
- On 2 November, IDF announced that its ground troops and tanks had clashed with Hamas terrorist cells in the northern Gaza Strip at night, killing dozens of militants.
- It was also reported that the Israeli engineering troops had launched a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip where IDF had already entered; more than 100 tunnels had already been destroyed.
- Later, IDF said that they were already operating inside Gaza and surrounding it from several sides.
- On 9 November, the White House stated that Israel had agreed to introduce four-hour daily humanitarian pauses during military operations in northern Gaza.
Support UP or become our patron!