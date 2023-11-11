Gaza hospital surrounded by tanks: people ask for evacuation

Israeli tanks have surrounded a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Source: CNN

Details: Mustafa al-Kahlout, the head of the Al Nasr hospital and Al Rantisi Paediatric hospital in northern Gaza, said they were surrounded in the northern Gaza Strip and asked the Red Cross to help with evacuation: "We are completely surrounded, there are tanks outside the hospital, and we cannot leave. We do not have electricity, no oxygen for the patients, we do not have medicine and water. We do not know our fate."

The hospital complex is located near the Sheikh Radwan district and Al-Shati refugee camp, where the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hamas have reported ground fighting.

Explosions were heard near several other hospitals in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson said on Friday that Al-Shifa is "coming under bombardment" and added that 20 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are "out of action".

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said at a briefing, when asked about a potential Israeli airstrike on Al-Shifa Hospital on Friday: "I haven’t got the detail on Al-Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment."

On Friday evening, the Israeli military said that the strike on Al-Shifa hospital was caused by a misfired projectile fired from Gaza.

IDF said that a check of its operational systems showed that "a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organisations inside the Gaza Strip hit the Shifa Hospital."

The projectile was aimed at "IDF troops operating in the vicinity".

