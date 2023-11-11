Russia attacks Kyiv with Iskander ballistic missile after 52-day pause

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has said that Russia fired an Iskander ballistic missile towards Kyiv on the morning of 11 November.

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a ballistic missile, presumably an Iskander, was launched towards the city at around 08:00.

Quote: "After a long pause of 52 days, the enemy resumed missile attacks on Kyiv! The missile did not reach Kyiv, as air defence forces destroyed it on its approach to the capital."

More details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration stated that two missiles had hit a field.

Background: Residents of the capital heard explosions on the morning of 11 November. An air-raid warning was issued only after several explosions.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that air defence systems were operating near Kyiv, which is why explosions had been heard in the city.

