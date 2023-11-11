All Sections
Explosions rock Kyiv before air-raid warning

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 11 November 2023, 08:05
screenshot

Residents of the capital heard explosions on the morning of 11 November. An air-raid warning was issued only after several explosions.  

Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Ukraine’s Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Residents of the capital heard explosions, followed by an air-raid warning.

The Air Force and local authorities reported a missile threat in the capital.

As of now, an air-raid warning is issued (except for Crimea and Luhansk Oblast) only in Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

Update: Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that air defence systems were operating near Kyiv, so explosions were heard in the city.

Yurii Ihnat, the Air Force spokesman, said that the morning explosions in Kyiv were the air defence’s response to Russia's ballistic missile attack.

