All drones that targeted Kyiv downed
Saturday, 11 November 2023, 06:44
The forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force downed all air targets on the approaches to the city of Kyiv on the night of 10-11 November.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration said an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to a Russian drone attack.
Drones were launched from the south.
Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or destruction in Kyiv.
There is a high probability that the Russians are looking for the air defence system in Kyiv in this way, so people are asked not to ignore air-raid warnings.
Background:
- The Ukrainian Air Force warned the public about a drone threat in several oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 10 November.
- The air defence was responding in Kharkiv and Kyiv oblasts.
