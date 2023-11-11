All drones that targeted Kyiv downed

The forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force downed all air targets on the approaches to the city of Kyiv on the night of 10-11 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration said an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to a Russian drone attack.

Drones were launched from the south.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties or destruction in Kyiv.

There is a high probability that the Russians are looking for the air defence system in Kyiv in this way, so people are asked not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Background:

The Ukrainian Air Force warned the public about a drone threat in several oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 10 November.

The air defence was responding in Kharkiv and Kyiv oblasts.

