Explosions heard in capital are air defence responding near Kyiv

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 11 November 2023, 08:50
Explosions heard in capital are air defence responding near Kyiv
PHOTO: KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has said air defence systems were responding near Kyiv on the morning of 11 November, which is why explosions could be heard in the city.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "According to the information available, air defence systems were responding near Kyiv, on the left bank. Nobody has called out rescue workers in the capital as of now."

Details: The mayor said people called medics after hearing the explosions. But there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, an air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast. An air-raid warning was also issued in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts due to the missile threat.

