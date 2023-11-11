All Sections
Explosions in Kyiv: Russia fires ballistic missiles, two missiles hit field

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 11 November 2023, 09:33
Explosions in Kyiv: Russia fires ballistic missiles, two missiles hit field

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, has said that the morning explosions in Kyiv were the air defence’s response to Russia's ballistic missile attack.

Source: Ihnat on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Ihnat: "As per the information available at the moment, it was a ballistic missile attack. There were explosions in Kyiv.

There was air defence work; Kyiv's air defence system responded to ballistic missiles...".

Details: Ihnat once again explained that the air-raid warning can be issued after a ballistic missile attack, as these missiles fly very fast

Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, has said that the morning explosions in Kyiv were caused by the air defence’s response to a Russian ballistic missile attack.

Source: Ihnat on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Ihnat: "As per the information available at the moment, it was a ballistic missile attack. There were explosions in Kyiv.

Air defence was in operation; Kyiv's air defence system responded to ballistic missiles...".

Details: Ihnat once again explained that an air-raid warning can be issued after a ballistic missile attack, as these missiles fly very fast and are difficult to detect on radar.

Update: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration specified that after the nighttime attacks on Kyiv Oblast by drones, Russia launched ballistic missiles in the morning.

The authorities said that there had been no strikes on critical or residential infrastructure.

However, two missiles hit a field between two settlements in one district of the oblast. The blast wave damaged five private residential buildings. In particular, roofs and windows were smashed. There was also minor damage to commercial premises and a private business.

Kyiv City Military Administration stated that a ballistic missile, presumably an Iskander, was launched towards the city at around 08:00. The missile did not reach Kyiv, as air defence forces destroyed it on approach to the capital. 

Background: Residents of the capital heard explosions on the morning of 11 November. An air-raid warning was issued only after several explosions.  

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that air defence systems were operating near Kyiv, so explosions had been heard in the city.

