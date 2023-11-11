All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU should be ready to support Ukraine, US aid may decrease – EU diplomacy chief

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 14:25
EU should be ready to support Ukraine, US aid may decrease – EU diplomacy chief
Josep Borrell. Stock photo: Getty Images

US aid to Ukraine is likely to shrink; therefore, EU countries should be politically prepared to maintain their support for Ukraine in the face of this.

Source: Josep Borrell, EU Diplomacy Chief, during the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Malaga on Saturday, 11 November

Quote: "We have many problems that will be a test for the EU. First of all, Ukraine, where the prospect of victory over Russia is not immediate.

Advertisement:

And we, the Europeans who have the necessary means to do so, must be prepared, politically speaking, to continue to help Ukraine, given that US support is likely to decline," Borrell said.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkraineaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
EU
EU may not approve €20 billion military support plan for Ukraine
EU ambassador assesses if Hungary's presidency will affect Ukraine's progress towards membership
Hungary's Foreign Minister will have to explain Orbán's statements on Ukraine to EU ministers
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: