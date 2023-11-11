Ukrainian forces repelled largest number of attacks on Marinka front today – General Staff report

A total of 71 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred on Saturday, 11 November, with Ukrainian forces repelling 7 Russian assaults on the Kupiansk front, 10 on the Bakhmut front, 14 on the Avdiivka front, 17 on the Marinka front, and 11 on the Shakhtarsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 November

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 71 times. Russian forces carried out a missile strike and 41 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 44 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, killing and injuring civilians and damaging private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure targets.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units there, but units of Belarusian Armed Forces continue to carry out operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Around 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Zaliznyi Mist, Halahanivka and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna Buda, Stepok and Basivka (Sumy Oblast); and Starytsia, Mali Prokhody and Vovchanski Khutory (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka and Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast), where Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas near Kyslivka and Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces carried out aircraft-supported offensive operations near the Serebrianka forest on the Lyman front, but were unsuccessful. They deployed aircraft to attack Kopanky (Kharkiv Oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Siversk and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). They also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 Ukrainian settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out aircraft-supported assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 10 Russian assaults. The Russians also conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Kurdiumivka (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ivanivske and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Supported by their aircraft, Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations near Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 14 Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne and Orlivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 10 civilian settlements, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 17 Russian assaults. Around 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka, came under Russian fire.

Russian forces also conducted aircraft-supported offensive operations in the vicinity of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 11 assaults. Russian forces carried out an airstrike near Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces also made attempts to advance near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on the Zaporizhzhia front, but were unsuccessful. Around 30 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Robotyne and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Tiahynka (Kherson Oblast) on the Kherson front. Kherson, Chornobaivka and Stepanivka (Kherson Oblast) and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 10 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Ukraine’s air defence forces intercepted one Russian S-400 guided anti-aircraft missile.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian artillery systems, six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, and two Russian air defence systems.

