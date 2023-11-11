2 civilians killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast road

Civilians killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast road. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the road connecting Stara Huta and Nova Huta in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "Enemy forces shelled the road between the towns of Stara Huta and Nova Huta in the Shostka district, Sumy Oblast, around 13:00 on 11 November 2023.

Two men riding a motorbike were killed in the occupiers’ attack."

Details: Prosecutors are working alongside other law enforcement officials to document the aftermath of Russian shelling. Pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Sumy Oblast office of Ukraine’s Security Service.

The pre-trial investigation was initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war and premeditated murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

