All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 civilians killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast road

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 11 November 2023, 19:52
2 civilians killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast road
Civilians killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast road. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Two civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the road connecting Stara Huta and Nova Huta in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "Enemy forces shelled the road between the towns of Stara Huta and Nova Huta in the Shostka district, Sumy Oblast, around 13:00 on 11 November 2023.

Advertisement:

Two men riding a motorbike were killed in the occupiers’ attack."

Details: Prosecutors are working alongside other law enforcement officials to document the aftermath of Russian shelling. Pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Sumy Oblast office of Ukraine’s Security Service.

The pre-trial investigation was initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war and premeditated murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwar
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast from artillery, dropping 17 bombs
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, dropping 21 mortar bombs and VOG grenades
Russians attack town in Sumy Oblast: injured woman dies in ambulance
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: