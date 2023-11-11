All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


11 more Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza Strip

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 11 November 2023, 20:32
11 more Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza Strip
Yevhen Korniichuk. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel

The total number of evacuated Ukrainians has increased to 214, as 11 more Ukrainians were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt.

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "11 more Ukrainians crossed the Rafah border crossing point from Gaza to Egypt. The total number at this moment is 214 people.

Advertisement:

There are also nine Moldovans whom we are going to evacuate with our citizens. At this moment, approximately 160 of our citizens and citizens of Moldova have been registered at the Cairo airport, and they will leave on the first evacuation flight to Chișinău."

Details: Korniichuk said that the embassy has received a total of about 360 applications from Ukrainians who want to evacuate from Gaza.

"The Israeli and Egyptian authorities have granted us 229 permits, and citizens are crossing the border under these permits," he said.

At the same time, he added that not all citizens who received permission physically arrived in the south of the Gaza Strip at the Rafah crossing point.

"In terms of percentage, we managed to evacuate more citizens today [from Gaza – ed.] than most of our partner countries," the ambassador added.

Background:

  • On 8 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens had been successfully evacuated from Gaza.
  • On 10 November, Zelenskyy said that 203 Ukrainian citizens had been rescued from Gaza over this week.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: Gaza StripIsraelevacuation
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Gaza Strip
Gaza hospital surrounded by tanks: people ask for evacuation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine helping with evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza
Ukraine evacuates 160 more of its citizens from Gaza Strip
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: