All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attempt to regain lost positions near Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces spokesman

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 05:55
Russians attempt to regain lost positions near Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces spokesman
BAKHMUT. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Russian occupying forces have switched from defensive to offensive actions on the Bakhmut front, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 15 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Volodymyr Fito, Chief of the Public Relations Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command

Quote: "The enemy has renewed its activity in this area, switching from defence to active defence and seeking to recapture the positions it has lost. And, consequently, the enemy is attempting to pressure our Defence Forces on the Bakhmut front and south of the town of Bakhmut."

Advertisement:

Details: Fito also noted that the Russian troops are trying to "probe" the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, find vulnerabilities and engage their artillery fire upon Ukrainian positions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
war
Ukraine's forces make sure Russians do not gain foothold in Topoli
Russians increase number of airstrikes
Russia attacks Mykolaiv Oblast with both ballistic and guided missiles
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: