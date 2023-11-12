Russians attempt to regain lost positions near Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces spokesman

Russian occupying forces have switched from defensive to offensive actions on the Bakhmut front, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 15 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Volodymyr Fito, Chief of the Public Relations Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command

Quote: "The enemy has renewed its activity in this area, switching from defence to active defence and seeking to recapture the positions it has lost. And, consequently, the enemy is attempting to pressure our Defence Forces on the Bakhmut front and south of the town of Bakhmut."

Details: Fito also noted that the Russian troops are trying to "probe" the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, find vulnerabilities and engage their artillery fire upon Ukrainian positions.

