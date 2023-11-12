Russians keep trying to surround Avdiivka, and use aircraft – General Staff report

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that the Russians are continuing their attempts to surround Avdiivka and are using aircraft.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 November

Details: Eighty combat clashes took place at the front over the past 24 hours.

In total, the Russians launched one missile strike and 63 air strikes and carried out 64 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational Strategic Group Pivnich (North) on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening fronts and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia on the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), and Stelmakhivka and Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, conducted assaults near Serebriansk forest in Luhansk Oblast without success.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 Russian attacks near Khromove, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). In turn, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment, and consolidating their own positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational Strategic Group Tavriia on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, using aircraft, are continuing to try and surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defence and inflicting significant losses on the Russian troops. The Russian offensive actions near Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) were unsuccessful: the Defence Forces repelled 18 attacks there.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults in Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians, also with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians, again using aircraft, conducted assault operations near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without success.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian troops, and exhaust the Russians along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational Strategic Group Odesa on the Kherson front, the defenders are conducting counter-battery measures, inflicting fire damage on the Russian rear.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out attacks on 10 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two pieces of artillery, eight areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two Russian air defence systems.

