Russian forces intensify their efforts near Bakhmut

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 13:13
PHOTO: Syrskyi on Telegram

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has reported on the intensification of the Russian occupying army's activities on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Details: Syrskyi explains that the Russians seek to regain the ground they had previously lost.

However, the general said the Ukrainian Defence Forces are responding expertly.

Syrskyi also visited military units performing combat missions on the Bakhmut and Lyman fronts.

Quote from Syrskyi: "I considered options for further actions on the ground, ways to improve the effectiveness of our forces’ use in combat.

I inspected the progress of preparing military units and subunits that are restoring combat capability. In the process, specific tasks to improve the quality of training were identified.

We are persisting in crushing the enemy on all fronts, bringing our Victory closer."

