Ukrainian combat medics perform first blood transfusion in trenches

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 12 November 2023, 16:32
Ukrainian combat medics perform first blood transfusion in trenches
Photo: Hadyuka Stepova on X (twitter)

The Ukrainian government has granted combat medics – even those without a medical degree – a permission to perform blood transfusions prior to the hospitalisation of wounded soldiers, with combat medics already performing first transfusions in trenches.

Source: Rina Reznik and Mariia Nazarova, Ukrainian combat medics, on Twitter (X)

Quote from Reznik: "Of course I’m crying. These are tears of joy. A video will follow shortly, but here’s a photo: We carried out a blood transfusion in a trench.

It was performed by my unit’s chief medical officer, a true hero, someone who had no medical education when he joined the army."

Details: Nazarova said that the first "field" transfusion was carried out in the 12th Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Background:

  • In August, Hanna Maliar, then Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, said that the government was considering allowing combat medics to perform blood transfusions for injured soldiers after undergoing appropriate training to save lives.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, Health Ministry, and the Medical Forces Command were searching for a compromise regarding this matter prior to that.
  • On 5 September, the government adopted a resolution allowing appropriately trained combat medics to administer blood transfusions prior to the hospitalisation of injured soldiers.
  • The list of personnel allowed to administer blood transfusions was later expanded.

Subjects: war
