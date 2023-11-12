Ukrainian combat medics perform first blood transfusion in trenches
The Ukrainian government has granted combat medics – even those without a medical degree – a permission to perform blood transfusions prior to the hospitalisation of wounded soldiers, with combat medics already performing first transfusions in trenches.
Source: Rina Reznik and Mariia Nazarova, Ukrainian combat medics, on Twitter (X)
Quote from Reznik: "Of course I’m crying. These are tears of joy. A video will follow shortly, but here’s a photo: We carried out a blood transfusion in a trench.
It was performed by my unit’s chief medical officer, a true hero, someone who had no medical education when he joined the army."
Details: Nazarova said that the first "field" transfusion was carried out in the 12th Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.
Background:
- In August, Hanna Maliar, then Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, said that the government was considering allowing combat medics to perform blood transfusions for injured soldiers after undergoing appropriate training to save lives.
- Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, Health Ministry, and the Medical Forces Command were searching for a compromise regarding this matter prior to that.
- On 5 September, the government adopted a resolution allowing appropriately trained combat medics to administer blood transfusions prior to the hospitalisation of injured soldiers.
- The list of personnel allowed to administer blood transfusions was later expanded.
