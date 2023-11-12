Ukrainian combat medics perform first blood transfusion in trenches

The Ukrainian government has granted combat medics – even those without a medical degree – a permission to perform blood transfusions prior to the hospitalisation of wounded soldiers, with combat medics already performing first transfusions in trenches.

Source: Rina Reznik and Mariia Nazarova, Ukrainian combat medics, on Twitter (X)

Quote from Reznik: "Of course I’m crying. These are tears of joy. A video will follow shortly, but here’s a photo: We carried out a blood transfusion in a trench.

Advertisement:

It was performed by my unit’s chief medical officer, a true hero, someone who had no medical education when he joined the army."

Details: Nazarova said that the first "field" transfusion was carried out in the 12th Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Я натурально плачу, це сльози щастя. Скоро буде відео, а поки ось вам фото - МИ ЗАЛИЛИ КРОВ В ОКОПІ.

Це зробив мій начмед, справжній герой, людина яка почала службу солдатом без медичної освіти.

Довгий час навчань, неймовірний досвід і от ми тут. Постанова була не даремна. pic.twitter.com/8Czlayp4Ra — гадюка степова (@ReznikRina) November 11, 2023

Background:

In August, Hanna Maliar, then Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, said that the government was considering allowing combat medics to perform blood transfusions for injured soldiers after undergoing appropriate training to save lives.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, Health Ministry, and the Medical Forces Command were searching for a compromise regarding this matter prior to that.

On 5 September, the government adopted a resolution allowing appropriately trained combat medics to administer blood transfusions prior to the hospitalisation of injured soldiers.

The list of personnel allowed to administer blood transfusions was later expanded.

Support UP or become our patron!