Ukrainian forces kill 800 Russian soldiers and destroy 10 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Monday, 13 November 2023, 08:04
Russia's losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine keep growing and have reached 312,550 soldiers, 10,079 armoured combat vehicles, 7,569 artillery systems and 5,354 tanks as of the morning of 13 November.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 13 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 312,550 (+800) military personnel
- 5,354 (+5) tanks
- 10,079 (+6) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,569 (+10) artillery systems
- 881 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 580 (+0) air defence systems
- 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,634 (+2) tactical UAVs
- 1,561 (+1) cruise missiles
- 22 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,949 (+5) vehicles and tankers
- 1,079 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
