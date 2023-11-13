All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces kill 800 Russian soldiers and destroy 10 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukMonday, 13 November 2023, 08:04
Ukrainian forces kill 800 Russian soldiers and destroy 10 artillery systems over past 24 hours
A UKRAINIAN TANK CREW. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

Russia's losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine keep growing and have reached 312,550 soldiers, 10,079 armoured combat vehicles, 7,569 artillery systems and 5,354 tanks as of the morning of 13 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 13 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 312,550 (+800) military personnel
  • 5,354 (+5) tanks
  • 10,079 (+6) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,569 (+10) artillery systems
  • 881 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 580 (+0) air defence systems
  • 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,634 (+2) tactical UAVs
  • 1,561 (+1) cruise missiles
  • 22 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,949 (+5) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,079 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment 

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiawarGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Russia
Moscow's Patriarch Kirill comes up with solution for Russia's demographic crisis: curbing abortions
UK intelligence reveals how Russia is tightening control over Wagner Group
Ukrainian forces kill 1,100 more Russian troops and destroy 7 tanks
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: