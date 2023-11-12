All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces kill 1,100 more Russian troops and destroy 7 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 07:58
Ukrainian forces kill 1,100 more Russian troops and destroy 7 tanks
A UKRAINIAN SOLDIER. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,100 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 7 tanks and 32 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 12 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 311,750 (+1,100) military personnel
  • 5,349 (+7) tanks
  • 10,073 (+32) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,559 (+32) artillery systems
  • 881 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 580 (+1) air defence systems
  • 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,632 (+12) tactical UAVs
  • 1,560 (+1) cruise missiles
  • 22 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,944 (+19) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,078 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment 

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warGeneral StaffRussia
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
war
Russians claim to shoot down Ukrainian UAV over Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Russians attempt to regain lost positions near Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces spokesman
ISW analyses why Russia has to rely on infantry-led frontal attacks
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: