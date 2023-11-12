Ukrainian forces kill 1,100 more Russian troops and destroy 7 tanks
Sunday, 12 November 2023, 07:58
Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,100 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 7 tanks and 32 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 12 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 311,750 (+1,100) military personnel
- 5,349 (+7) tanks
- 10,073 (+32) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,559 (+32) artillery systems
- 881 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 580 (+1) air defence systems
- 322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,632 (+12) tactical UAVs
- 1,560 (+1) cruise missiles
- 22 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,944 (+19) vehicles and tankers
- 1,078 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment
