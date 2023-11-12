Ukrainian forces kill 1,100 more Russian troops and destroy 7 tanks

Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,100 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 7 tanks and 32 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 12 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 311,750 (+1,100) military personnel

5,349 (+7) tanks

10,073 (+32) armoured combat vehicles

7,559 (+32) artillery systems

881 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

580 (+1) air defence systems

322 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,632 (+12) tactical UAVs

1,560 (+1) cruise missiles

22 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,944 (+19) vehicles and tankers

1,078 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment

Support UP or become our patron!