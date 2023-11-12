All Sections
Moscow's Patriarch Kirill comes up with solution for Russia's demographic crisis: curbing abortions

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 12 November 2023, 18:50
Moscow's Patriarch Kirill comes up with solution for Russia's demographic crisis: curbing abortions

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has called for an all-Russian ban on "encouraging women to have abortions" in order to combat the demographic crisis.

Source: Patriarch Kirill during the inauguration of the 11th General Church Congress on Social Service, as reported by RBC, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet

Quote: "Unfortunately, the number of abortions in the country remains as high as before. Thank God, there are some legislative initiatives designed to cut down the number of abortions. For example, Mordovia passed a law banning inducement to abortion not that long ago. I hope that this initiative will be supported in other regions and federally…

Russia really does have a demographic problem. It’s a vast country, but there are not enough people. Not even mentioning the economy [...] We really need more people, this is obvious, everyone admits it – politicians and sociologists."

Details: In early August, lawmakers of the State Assembly of the Republic of Mordovia (part of the Russian Federation) passed a law prohibiting the promotion of abortion in the region. A similar law was later passed in Russia’s Tver Oblast.

Earlier this week, Russian occupation authorities in Crimea announced that private hospitals in Crimea will no longer perform abortions. The Kursk Oblast government later announced a similar abortion ban.

