Ukraine's Air Force destroy 19 out of 31 attack drones launched at night

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 November 2023, 07:38
Stock photo: Getty images

The Russians targeted Ukraine with attack drones and several missiles on the night of 10-11 November. Air defence systems destroyed 19 Shahed drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The following were used during the attack:

  • 31 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from three directions, namely Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia’s Kursk and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea;
  • 1 Kh-31 guided air missile from the Black Sea;
  • 1 P-800 Oniks anti-ship missile from occupied Crimea;
  • 1 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops and mobile air defence fire teams from Ukraine’s Air Force and Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

A total of 19 Russian Shahed-136/131 attack drones were destroyed.

The Russian occupiers deployed most of the attack drones in the frontline areas. Air defence systems were responding in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv oblasts.

Subjects: dronesair defenceUkraine's Air Force
