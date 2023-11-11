2 attack drones hit building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fire breaks out

FIRE IN DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST. PHOTO: HEAD OF DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION ON TELEGRAM

Two Shahed drones have hit a building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing damage and a fire which firefighters have put out.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night. The Air Force downed five UAVs in Pavloghad, Kamianske, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts.

Advertisement:

In addition, Russian forces twice targeted Marhanets hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Nikopol District. They fired over half a dozen shots from heavy artillery. There were no casualties.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts on the night of 10-11 November due to the launch of Russian missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned the public about a drone threat in several oblasts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, on the evening of 10 November.

Support UP or become our patron!