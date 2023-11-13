All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian resistance denies Russia's retreat in Kherson Oblast: It's fake to distract Ukrainian army

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 12:04
Ukrainian resistance denies Russia's retreat in Kherson Oblast: It's fake to distract Ukrainian army
RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA REPORTS ON THE REGROUPING OF TROOPS IN KHERSON OBLAST. NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER'S SCREENSHOT

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has stated that there has been no movement of Russian forces east of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, as has supposedly been reported by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Source: NRC

Quote: "Russian propagandists began an operation aimed at distracting the Defense Forces of Ukraine and announced the withdrawal of their troops from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Region.

Advertisement:

Currently, according to locals’ information, no relevant movements of enemy troops have been recorded. Therefore, we can state that there is currently an information operation against Ukraine."

Details: The NRC considers a supposed "regrouping of troops" to be part of an information operation against Ukraine.

Background: In the morning of 13 November, Russia’s main propaganda outlets reported that the Russian command had decided to regroup their troops and transfer them to "more favourable" positions. After some time, they officially retracted this news piece, while the Russian Ministry of Defence called it a "provocation."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed ForcesKherson OblastRussiapropaganda
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Armed Forces
Group of Russians surrender on Tavriia front
Ukrainian forces hope to cut off Russian forces' supply chains and "freeze them out of Ukraine" – Ukraine's Ground Forces
Russian forces intensify their efforts near Bakhmut
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: