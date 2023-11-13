Ukrainian resistance denies Russia's retreat in Kherson Oblast: It's fake to distract Ukrainian army

RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA REPORTS ON THE REGROUPING OF TROOPS IN KHERSON OBLAST. NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER'S SCREENSHOT

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has stated that there has been no movement of Russian forces east of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, as has supposedly been reported by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Source: NRC

Quote: "Russian propagandists began an operation aimed at distracting the Defense Forces of Ukraine and announced the withdrawal of their troops from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Region.

Advertisement:

Currently, according to locals’ information, no relevant movements of enemy troops have been recorded. Therefore, we can state that there is currently an information operation against Ukraine."

Details: The NRC considers a supposed "regrouping of troops" to be part of an information operation against Ukraine.

Background: In the morning of 13 November, Russia’s main propaganda outlets reported that the Russian command had decided to regroup their troops and transfer them to "more favourable" positions. After some time, they officially retracted this news piece, while the Russian Ministry of Defence called it a "provocation."

