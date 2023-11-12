All Sections
Ukrainian forces hope to cut off Russian forces' supply chains and "freeze them out of Ukraine" – Ukraine's Ground Forces

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 12 November 2023, 15:33
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces will try to cut off Russian forces’ supply chains when cold weather arrives and "freeze them out" of Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Fito, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ground Forces, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The weather will play its part in military operations. If it starts raining, fewer aircraft and attack drones will be deployed.

It will also be more difficult for military vehicles and equipment to move. Artillery, however, will be used as much as it currently is [...]

Obviously [our] main task will be to cut off Russian occupation forces’ supply chains and logistics, both on the front and behind the frontlines.

If we manage to do it, I think the weather – rain and frost – will help us freeze them out [of Ukraine]."

Background: Ukrainian defenders are using weather forecasts from hydrometeorological units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to plan, prepare and conduct combat actions, as they did during the Kharkiv and Kherson counteroffensive operations in 2022. 

Subjects: Armed Forceswar
