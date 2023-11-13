Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

On the morning of 13 November, Russia’s main propaganda outlets reported that the Russian command had decided to regroup their troops and transfer them to "more favourable" positions. After some time, they officially retracted this news piece, while the Russian Ministry of Defence called it a "provocation."

Details: The text of the news piece, which can still be found in the search engine, looked like this:

"The command of the Dnipro group of troops has decided to redeploy forces to more advantageous positions, the Defence Ministry said. They will be located east of the Dnipro River. As noted in the department, after regrouping, forces that are used to attack in other directions will be freed."

Subsequently, propagandists reported the retraction of this announcement. And the Russian Defence Ministry said that "sending a false message about a ‘regrouping’ of troops in the Dnipro region, allegedly on behalf of the press centre of the Russian Defence Ministry, is a provocation".

Background:

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based on analysed Russian information, reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have deployed a limited number of armoured vehicles to the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast.

In their last report, they noted that Ukrainian troops have made some progress on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

