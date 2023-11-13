All Sections
Russians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 November 2023, 14:14
PHOTO: Klymenko

Russian soldiers have shelled a car with artillery in the vicinity of Kherson, killing a pensioner and injuring a two-month-old baby girl and her mother.

Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Оblast Military Administration; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: At about 11:40 (Kyiv time), Russian soldiers shelled the road at the entrance to a village in Kherson Oblast. A car with a man, a woman and a two-month-old baby inside was in the impact zone.

The driver, 64, suffered fatal injuries. The woman, 36, suffered a traumatic amputation of her legs, and doctors are fighting to save her life. The baby was taken to hospital with a blast injury.

Prokudin said the family was on their way back from a medical check-up when the Russians attacked the vehicle with artillery and it burst into flames. He said the two-month-old girl received moderate injuries. The man who was killed is the baby's 64-year-old grandfather.

Update: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, reported that the baby had been taken to hospital by police officers and shared a video. 

Support UP or become our patron!

