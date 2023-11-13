All Sections
EU diplomacy chief says he works on future EU security commitments for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 13 November 2023, 17:02

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell has stated that he is engaged in preparing future EU security commitments for Ukraine.

Source: Borell’s tweet amidst an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday, 13 November

Details: Borrell noted that the 27 EU foreign ministers "passed a united message of support to Ukraine". The ministers also listened to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Ukraine is EU’s top priority – there will be no fatigue to our commitment. I am working, following up to the EU Council tasking, on our future security commitments," Borrell stressed.

During the 27 October summit, leaders of the EU member states instructed Borrell to hold consultations with Ukraine on the future security commitments of the EU "based on a framework to be adopted by the Council" and to report on the results to the European Council in December.

At the summit in June, EU leaders indicated their readiness to contribute to future security commitments to Ukraine and to consider approaches to doing so.

Borrell has previously spoken about plans to allocate €20 billion for the European Peace Fund as part of these "security guarantees". However, media reports suggested that his intentions faced resistance from some EU countries and may not be implemented in their current form.

Advertisement: